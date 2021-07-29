Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILMN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.63. 485,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

