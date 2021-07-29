Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Hold Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,395,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

