Susquehanna Reiterates Hold Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.63.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $7.85 on Thursday, hitting $150.29. 1,182,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

