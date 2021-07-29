SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.
JNJ opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
