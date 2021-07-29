Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.