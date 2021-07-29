Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
