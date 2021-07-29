SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,998.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $17,762.05 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

