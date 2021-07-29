Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s current price.

Sylvania Platinum stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

