Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s current price.
Sylvania Platinum stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About Sylvania Platinum
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.