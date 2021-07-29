Symbol Market Capitalization Achieves $632.59 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $632.59 million and $1.99 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,914,607,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,457,605,636 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

