Synaptics (SYNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $147.93 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

