SyncFab Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

