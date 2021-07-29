Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 533.50 ($6.97). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 299,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 521.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 742.86.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

