T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,033 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $150,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 335.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.59. 10,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,254. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

