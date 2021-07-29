Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

