Tael (WABI) Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $45.75, $24.72, $5.22 and $34.91. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

