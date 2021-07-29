Tapmydata 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $772,749.48 and $1.43 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

