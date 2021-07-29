Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.