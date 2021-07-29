Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 751.60 ($9.82). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 735.80 ($9.61), with a volume of 420,427 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 764.93. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
