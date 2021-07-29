Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 1,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

The stock has a market cap of $655.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

