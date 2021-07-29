TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
