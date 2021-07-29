TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

