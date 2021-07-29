TD Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 28,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,736. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

