TD Securities Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 478,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,627. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,810,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

