TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.30. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

