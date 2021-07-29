TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

TEL stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

