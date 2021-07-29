TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $144.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

