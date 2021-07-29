TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $14.39 million and $447,515.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.