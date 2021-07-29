Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of -378.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

