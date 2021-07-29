Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

XLNX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

