Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.46 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

