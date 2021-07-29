Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.