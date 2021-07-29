Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 24,152 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

