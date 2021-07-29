Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

