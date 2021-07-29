Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,214,000 after acquiring an additional 123,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.52. 10,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

