Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Shares Down 1.8%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

THNPF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.