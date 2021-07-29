Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.81 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.