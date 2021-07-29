Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 95,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,894. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

