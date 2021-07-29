Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

