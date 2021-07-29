Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

