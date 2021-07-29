Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $$18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Several research analysts have commented on TLGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

