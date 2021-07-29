Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLPFY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $138.86 and a 1-year high of $215.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.