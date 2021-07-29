Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 14%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 606,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,425,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.