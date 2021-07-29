Telos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,100 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,347% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 1,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 690.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.