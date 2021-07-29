TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 51.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

