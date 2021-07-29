Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in July

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF remained flat at $$8.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

