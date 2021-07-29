Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 454,512 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $170,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,318,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,495. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 4,048,542 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $12,455,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,344,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,353 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

