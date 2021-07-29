Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.48. 23,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,977,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

