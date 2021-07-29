Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 534,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

