Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 534,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.61.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
