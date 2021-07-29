Tenneco (TEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.