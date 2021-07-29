Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

