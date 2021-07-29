Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.
