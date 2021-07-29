Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,342. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,033 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

