Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.57% of Terminix Global worth $96,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TMX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

